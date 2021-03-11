Visually impaired singer launches debut song with help of Wadalis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 16

Shehnaz Soni (23) used to sing outside temples, dargah and sometimes at railway stations to earn a few bucks that would help her father feed a family of seven.

Her visual impairment and her financial condition confines seemed to be big hurdles for her to cross as she nursed dreams of singing professionally. But then it is said, where there is a will there’s a way.

A Good Samaritan brought her talent to the notice of eminent playwright and patron of Punjab Naatshala Jatinder Brar, who invited Shehnaz to perform at a state event being held at Punjab Naatshala.

The resounding reception she got by the audience encouraged her and Brar called her Noor Jehan of Punjab. Three years later, Shehnaz released her first song on the official music channel of Lakhwinder Wadali in the presence of Padma Shri Puran Chand Wadali four days ago.

The song “Tere Ishqe Ney” has over one lakh views within four days and the appreciation just keeps coming. “It feels surreal. I am very grateful to everyone who helped me reach this dream. I want to just sing and help my family live a decent life,” said Shehnaz at the launch of her song.

A student of government-run school for special children, Pehal Resource Centre, Shehnaz was coerced into completing her education while she pursued singing by officials of the district Education Department. She will be taking Class X exams through open school this year.

“She has complete visual impairment and comes from a family with no means or support. We have been helping her with her education. Besides, NGO Jast Sewa Society has been helping her provide musical instruments,” said Dharminder Gill, coordinator, Pehal Resource Centre.

Lakhwinder Wadali too had shared in his vlog after her song launch that he has been able to fulfil the promise he made to Shehnaz years ago.