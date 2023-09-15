VOA comes to aid of farm labour in need of kidney transplant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Even as Palwinder Kaur is ready and her kidney a perfect match for her ailing 38-year-old husband Khazan Singh who needs a transplant, arranging finances for the costly surgery remained a big challenge for her until Gurbir Singh, a farmer, approached Voice of Amritsar, a local NGO, for help.

The NGO on Thursday presented a cheque for Rs 1.25 lakh to Khazan Singh and his wife, both of whom are farm labourers and do not have many resources. Lending a helping hand to the distressed couple, Gurbir Singh and his sister have also pooled money for the treatment.

“But it was not enough and one of my friends suggested last week that I should contact the VOA. We are happy that the organisation acted so promptly and has donated the money,” said Gurbir Singh, a farmer from Khemkaran.