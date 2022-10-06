Voice of Amritsar to host three-day mega donation drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

With the imminent arrival of the winter season, the Voice of Amritsar, a city-based non-profit organisation, is spearheading a massive donation drive in the district from October 6 to October 8, where one can donate clothes. The VOA has marked 15 drop points across various schools and other institutions, to that end.

Clothes, shoes, books or learning material, anything that you feel might be of any use for those not privileged, can be dropped at these points. Neeta Mehra, VOA President

“Old clothes, new clothes, winter essentials, shoes, books, stationery or learning material, games toys, anything that you feel might be of any use for those not privileged, can be dropped at these points. We are hoping that with this donation drive, we are able to help those in need of essentials. Also, since the festival season is about the joy of sharing, we hope that we can bring some joy to the lives of the needy,” said VOA president Neeta Mehra.

It is a drive being held across Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Moga and Pathankot with different NGOs joining hands for the cause. “From October 6-8, we will be collecting the donations, from October 8 till October 13, our volunteers will be segregating them, and then they will be sent to various children homes, old age homes, NGOs, labour schools and slums for distribution,” shared Neeta.

She rues, “It is disheartening that the Amritsar MC refused to be a part of the drive, citing a shortage of staff.”

