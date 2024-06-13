Voice of Amritsar asks AIT to check dumping of waste

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

The Voice of Amritsar team, led by president Indu Aurora, today met the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman Ashok Talwar. They expressed concern on the dumping of garbage without any check at the trust’s land opposite Rose Garden.

In his response, Talwar assured that the unchecked dumping will be brought under scanner and regulated.

Indu Aurora said at several open green spaces across the city, garbage is being dumped regularly, turning these into open landfills. “Trust’s chairman instructed his staff to monitor the illegal dumping at these points and impound any vehicle that comes to drop garbage there,” she said.

“Talwar has allocated a stretch of green belt to the Voice of Amritsar for plantations in the coming monsoon. He has also issued us a letter to take any number of saplings from the AIT quota from the DFO and plant them,” she said.

The problem of illegal open garbage dumps has been a rage throughout the poll campaigning in Amritsar after Bhagtanwala dumping ground caught fire due to extreme heat and rising temperatures. Fire was reported at Ranjit Avenue illegal dumping ground in front of the District Red Cross office as well.

Indu said that primarily, the enforcement of stringent waste management protocols is imperative, especially in open spaces in areas like New Amritsar, Ranjeet Avenue and Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.

