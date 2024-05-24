Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 23

Activists of the CPI led by Rajinder Pal Kaur, state general secretary, Punjab Istri Sabha, sought votes in the border village of Gandiwind Sran on Thursday. The canvassing was done door-to-door for CPI candidate Gurdial Singh who is contesting from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing street corner meetings in the village, Rajinder Pal Kaur said the CPI candidate must talk of social and economic equality in parliament after his victory. She said that Gurdial Singh must stress on issues like free education, employment and health facilities. Issues relating to women, demands of NREGA, ASHA and mid-day meal workers too must be addressed, she said.

Rajinder Pal Kaur called upon people to vote for Gurdial Singh who is committed to the common cause. She said the micro-finance companies were exploiting the poor and there was need to raise voice against it which only a party like the CPI could do.

#Khadoor Sahib #Tarn Taran