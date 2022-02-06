Voters focusing on candidates more than parties in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 5

The Majha region was almost clean swept by the Congress in the 2017 Assembly elections, however, there is no wave of any party in the region this time.

There is a triangular contest on many seats in Amritsar district, which has 11 Assembly seats. The Congress has been facing anti-incumbency in the Majha reaction and Amritsar is no different. Both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may get share of votes this time.

Due to intense fight on some seats, voters have been focusing on candidates more than the party. This time, former BJP candidate Anil Joshi is contesting on SAD ticket from Amritsar North.

“We know that Joshi has not turned Akali overnight. I am against SAD, but I also know that Joshi has carried out many development works in the constituency. He was defeated last time because many like me voted for the Congress in 2017. This time, Joshi should get my vote due to the development works he carried out during his term from 2012 to 2017,” a voter said.

Another voter said, “I will vote for Kunwar Vijay Partap not because of AAP but because he was an honest police officer and not corrupt like others. We can’t’ say AAP is a not a corrupt party. But I am sure that Kunwar Vijay Partap is honest. So I will vote for him.”

A supporter of Sunil Dutti said, “The Congress has done nothing in the past five years. But I have personal relations with Sunil Dutti. So I will vote for him.”