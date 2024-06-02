Voters get warm welcome with dhol beats, garlands, Amritsari food at polling booths

Amritsar, June 1
The district administration made special efforts at polling booths to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections. Specially curated pink, green and super model polling booths made voting an entertaining exercise for voters in the city. One green booth was set up in each constituency where voters were given plants as reward for casting their vote. Saplings were distributed among voters at model and pink booths too.
The most engaging polling booth was set up at Bhavans SL School in Amritsar North. Voters were welcomed with dhol beats, garlands and lassi at the booth. Several food stalls kept voters in high spirits while they savoured golgappas, tikki and chaat. Apart from this, a crèche for children, a book exhibition and arrangements for nail art for women at the booth was a hit with voters.
An ITI had set up a stall to disseminate information about vocational education among voters. First-time voters were awarded certificates. Voters were entertained through bhangra and singing while they waited for their turn to cast vote.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6
BJP likely to form government for 3rd consecutive term
Sikkim Assembly poll results: Ruling SKM wins 7 seats, leading in 24; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing
SKM leading in other 24 of the 32 Assembly seats
Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today
PMO has received 15 lakh suggestions for the 100-day program...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail
Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail ...