Voters get warm welcome with dhol beats, garlands, Amritsari food at polling booths

Amritsar, June 1

The district administration made special efforts at polling booths to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections. Specially curated pink, green and super model polling booths made voting an entertaining exercise for voters in the city. One green booth was set up in each constituency where voters were given plants as reward for casting their vote. Saplings were distributed among voters at model and pink booths too.

A nail art stall at a super model polling booth in Amritsar North.

The most engaging polling booth was set up at Bhavans SL School in Amritsar North. Voters were welcomed with dhol beats, garlands and lassi at the booth. Several food stalls kept voters in high spirits while they savoured golgappas, tikki and chaat. Apart from this, a crèche for children, a book exhibition and arrangements for nail art for women at the booth was a hit with voters.

An ITI had set up a stall to disseminate information about vocational education among voters. First-time voters were awarded certificates. Voters were entertained through bhangra and singing while they waited for their turn to cast vote.

