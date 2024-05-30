 Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Seek shifting of ISBT, improved BRTS as campaign nears end

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

A view of Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Interstate Bus Terminal.



Amritsar, May 29

With the poll campaigning now in last leg, the long-pending demand of citizens to shift the Amritsar ISBT out of the city was raised before candidates, including BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri, SAD’s Anil Joshi, SAD (A)’s Imaan Singh Mann, AAP’s Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Congress’s Gurjit Aujla. In a citizen-meet, helmed by the CII with several organisations and civil society members, the issue of shifting ISBT out of city limits was raised in the vision document as it was presented to various political candidates. The move would help reduce traffic congestion and provide last mile road connectivity to commuters.

While the interstate roadways in Punjab are well-developed, the Amritsar ISBT has fallen short of offering last-mile connectivity and a viable local commute for tourists as well as locals. Further, it continues to create a traffic nightmare for commuters, given heavy rush of buses and no space for expansion.

The shifting of ISBT to Vallah was proposed in 2015 and the then government had made efforts with former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu facilitating a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) prepared by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), which had proposed to shift ISBT out of the city for infrastructural development.

While Amritsar International Airport and railway station have been upgraded through infrastructural development and expansion, the bus terminal remains ignored.

Currently, located in the heart of city on the GT road, the construction of the elevated road on the Amritsar- Jalandhar flyover too did not provide a solution in decongesting the traffic in the area. The area around the present bus stand, which includes commercial hub and several hotels, witnesses heavy vehicular traffic throughout the day. Government officials were of the view that shifting the bus stand would provide space for buses running under the City Bus Service scheme.

Another related demand for better road connectivity in city remains the under-utilisation of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), which remains suspended since last year. In absence of any last mile connectivity for locals and tourists from city to Attari border, airport to the city centre, all tourist places to the city, BRTS was never fully conceptualised as per its vision and potential. Lack of any well-connected public transport system in city has been a biggest bane for tourism industry and significant for traffic management, which the city lacks.— TNS

Flyover fails to provide relief

  • The construction of the elevated road on the Amritsar-Jalandhar flyover too did not provide a solution in decongesting the traffic in the area. The area around the present bus stand, which includes commercial hub and several hotels, witnesses traffic jam throughout the day.
  • While Amritsar International Airport and railway station have been upgraded through infrastructural development and expansion, the bus terminal remains ignored.
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Taranjit Singh Sandhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts

Hit by convoy of Bhushan’s son, 2 bikers killed

Hit by convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son, 2 bikers killed


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sukhbir Badal attends roadshow in Amritsar, addresses poll rally at Khemkaran

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code