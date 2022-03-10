Wait over, D-Day today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

Finally, the wait for the much-awaited results will be over as the District Election Office is all set for the counting of votes for the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district, for which polling was conducted on February 20.

The counting is scheduled to start from 8 am at all 11 counting centres on Thursday and decide the fate of 117 candidates in the fray from 11 Assembly segments of the district.

If all goes smoothly, the results would start pouring in by 11 am. As the counting would be done in 14 rounds, the early trends would be available within half an hour of the start of counting.

Except for rural Baba Bakala and Ajnala constituencies, the district has set up counting centres for the remaining nine constituencies in the city itself. For Baba Bakala constituency, the counting centre has been set up at Mata Ganga Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala, while for Ajnala, the counting centre has been made at Government College, Ajnala. The votes of Rajasansi would be counted at Government Nursing College for Girls, Amritsar; for Amritsar North at Govt Institute of Garment Technology inside Mai Bhago Polytechnic College for Girls, Majitha Road; for Jandiala at Meritorious School; for Amritsar West at Government Polytechnic College, Chheharta; for Amritsar Central at Government ITI, Ranjit Avenue; for Amritsar East at Government Senior Secondary School, Town Hall; for Amritsar South at Multi Skill Development Centre, Kabir Park; and for Attari at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School; and for Majitha at Mai Bhago Polytechnic College, Majitha Road.

To check the preparedness for counting and security at all counting centres, DEO-cum-DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira along with Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill took a round of all counting centres in the city. Khaira said over 1,100 employees would complete the counting process in the district. He said the employees would reach the respective counting centres at 6 am in the morning. Sukhchain Singh Gill said strong vigil was being maintained at all counting centres and no vehicle would be allowed entry on the counting day. He said mobile phones have been banned inside the counting centres.