Amritsar: Punjab State War Heroes Memorial to open for public from 10 am to 9 pm

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

In a bid to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the vibrant city of Amritsar, the district administration has extended the opening hours of the The Punjab State War Heroes Memorial. Now, the museum-cum-memorial would open for the public from 10 am to 9 pm. This would give visitors more time to explore the history and pay homage to war heroes.

The memorial is a testament of the valour and sacrifices made by brave soldiers in service to the nation. The administration encourages tourists, especially those returning from the Attari border after witnessing the Retreat Ceremony to visit the memorial.