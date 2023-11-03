Ward watch: Amritsar MC needs to do more on cleanliness front

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 2

Ward number 27 of the Municipal Corporation consists of localities like Head water-works road (right side of Golden Avenue), Jodha Fathak, GTB Nagar, Mehta Road and Maqboolpura. Though almost every locality in ward number 27 receives water supply and has sewer connections, most areas are filthy and residents face poor sanitation. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying on the main Mehta road exposing the MC’s claims of cleanliness.

A road in bad condition. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Maqboolpura is one of the major localities in the ward where residents face several issues like supply of contaminated water and choking of sewer line. Areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Mall Mandi scheme were developed by the Amritsar Improvement Trust. The main Mall Mandi road has been recently recarpeted by the AIT. However, residents of GTB Nagar have been facing several other issues including pathetic condition of parks, overflowing of sewer water, wild growth of weeds and garbage dumping in vacant plots. Localities alongside the railway line are also being ignored by the workers of solid waste management company. Due to irregular lifting, the residents dump garbage in vacant plots in the area.

“The MC and AIT have failed on the cleanliness front. One can see garbage lying strewn on the main roads and inner streets. The surroundings of historical gurdwara

of Guru Teg Bahadur is filthy. The parks in GTB Nagar are ill-maintained. The sewer water is overflowing in the parks and vacant plots near the quarters for economically weaker sections (EWS). The AIT and MC should provide sanitation staff in the area,” said Sukhdev Singh, a local resident.

“The roads and streets in the area needed recarpeting. In the past few months, some roads have been repaired but there are several streets and roads which are still in need of repair,” said Raju, another resident.