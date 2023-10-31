Ward watch: Amritsar MC took over from PUDA but issues not addressed, say peeved residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 30

The residents of ward number 35 are grappling with a host of civic challenges. The ward comprises Dashmesh Avenue, National Enclave, Veer Enclave, New Amritsar, Daleep Avenue, Garden Avenue, Focal Point, Khankot and Daburji villages. While New Amritsar stands out as a well developed locality with all essential amenities, Daburji and Khankot villages endure the stark absence of even the most basic services such as potable water supply and sewerage. Daburji village witnesses the distressing sight of sewer water overflowing from open drains, whereas Khankot suffers from the lack of a sewer line. Furthermore, the main road leading to Khankot, dug for sewer line installation, is in bad shape without being recarpeted after the completion of work. Ironically, there are segments within ward number 35 where access to water supply is almost non-existent, compelling residents to rely on hand-pumps and tube-wells. Numerous localities, informally developed by private land developers, face the grim reality of lacking sewer systems and other essential services.

The road infrastructure is also poor in most localities. The roads in Focal Point area are in a deplorable condition, prone to flooding during the rainy season, with water accumulating in potholes for days. “The roads in the Focal Point area have been damaged due to frequent waterlogging. The MC didn’t make any effort to address waterlogging in the past,” said a resident Kashmir Singh.

Surprisingly, localities like Garden Enclave and Veer Enclave, which are approved by Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), are being taken over by the Municipal Corporation and are facing issues like road recarpeting and sewer choking.