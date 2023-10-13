Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 12

Ward number 47 of the Municipal Corporation includes areas from the bus stand to Chamrang Road. Several commercial complexes and markets around the Inter State Bus Terminal lie in ward number 47. These include IDH market, City Centre, Burj Phoola Singh market, Cheel Mandi and the residential area of Katra Baggian. Residents and traders of these localities are troubled by issues like potholed roads, frequent sewer blockages and contaminated water. Additionally, the presence of stray animals on the outer ring road due to Sabji Mandi and poor sanitation cause annoyance to the locals. Traders at the City Centre have expressed their frustration due to sewer blockages.

Ward watch: Ward no. 47

“Almost all the main roads around the bus stand need recarpeting. The outer ring road in the ward is in a pathetic condition. There are major potholes on the roads. The digging of outer ring road also poses a major hurdle in the movement of traffic in the area. Residents and commuters face routine traffic jams on the bumpy roads. The area is a major commercial hub in the city. The MC should take care of the roads and other infrastructure,” said HS Walia, a trader. “Similar to other wards in the walled city, Ward 47 is also facing sanitation issues. Stray cattle can be seen roaming around freely. Sewer line blockages have become routine as these were installed decades back and require regular desilting. The foul smelling sewer water overflowing from the manholes is causing inconvenience to both traders and visitors. The MC failed to desilt the sewer lines leading to these blockages,” said Neeraj Kumar, a resident. Furthermore, spots for dumping garbage in market corners have become an eyesore. Due to irregular collection of garbage from homes and markets, residents and traders are compelled to dump waste at street corners, attracting stray dogs and cattle.