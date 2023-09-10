Ward Watch: Construction debris pile up on Ward No. 10 streets

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 9

The Ward No. 10 comprises various localities on Lawrence Road, including Joshi Colony, White Enclave, Doctor Lane and Circular Road.

Most areas in the ward are developed and the condition of roads, streets and potable water supply is satisfactory. However, these areas are facing issues related to sanitation. Most localities on Lawrence Road were developed during the British rule.

Many buildings in the area are around 90 to 100-year-old. During recent years, the residents demolished their old houses to construct new structures. The builders and residents often dump construction debris of old houses on roads. Heaps of debris hinder movement of traffic in streets and leads to accidents. Ironically, the municipal corporation (MC) authorities don’t take any action against those who dump debris on roadsides.

“Wherever a resident dumps construction waste on a roadside, others follow the pursuit and start disposing of garbage and plant waste at the same point. Stray dogs rummage through waste to find food. The door-to-door waste collection vehicles don’t collect garbage heaps from roadsides,” said Ravi Punj, a resident of Joshi Colony. He said some debris in the area had been lying in the colony for the past several months.

Similarly, tree trunks, branches, leaves and shrubs from parks can be seen lying on roads in Ward No. 10. After pruning trees in parks, gardeners dispose of residue on the roadside. The vehicles of solid waste management company do not collect such waste along roads.

“Nowadays, a Gujarat-based gas company is installing pipeline in area. The firm is digging pits and trenches to lay gas pipeline. After digging pits, workers don’t visit the area for 15 to 20 days. The roads are getting damaged due to negligence of the MC and the company”, said Minakshi, a resident.