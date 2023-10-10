Ward watch: Facelift for Ward No. 6 barring street repair, irregular waste collection

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 9

Ward No. 6 of the municipal corporation (MC) comprises areas, including Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Fairland Bhullar Avenue, Akash Avenue, Green City, Avtar Avenue, Palam Vihar, Medical Enclave and New Medical Enclave. Several localities in the ward have been developed by private colonisers during the past two decades. The MC has provided water supply to every household in the area. In the last five years, area councillor Balwinder Singh made efforts to carpet the streets with concrete. Most streets in Ward No. 6 are cemented. There are some streets where the public dug up the concrete to get sewer and water supply connections, but did not repair it properly. There are around nine parks in Akash Avenue and Medical Enclave. These parks are well maintained and equipped with swings and open air gyms.

Ward watch: Ward no. 6

“The condition of streets and roads have improved as the MC spent a good amount of funds in the area. There are some streets which needed patch work and repair, otherwise the development work has been almost completed in the area,” said Naveen Kumar, a local resident.

“The collection of garbage is irregular in many areas of the ward. Workers of the solid waste management company do not visit on weekends. The stray dogs and cattle are a menace. The canine population has been increasing in the area. The MC should take care of these issues,” said Baldev Singh, another resident.

Former councillor Balwinder Singh said, “All the areas in the ward have potable water supply, sanitation and sewer facilities. Most roads and streets have been recarpeted in the last five years. We made efforts to develop the area. The funds have been santioned for religious shrines for the betterment of society. The parks are also well maintained.”