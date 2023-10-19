Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

The residents of the areas in Ward No. 52 of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) opposite Gol Bagh and adjacent Durgiana Temple are troubled by irregular lifting of garbage. Piles of waste can be seen in streets of the ward.

The residents say that due to irregular lifting of garbage, vacant plots in the area have become mini-dumping grounds.

“The waste piling up in streets is a cause of concern as it can create several health-related issues,” said Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Lajpat Nagar.

The residents say that roads in streets are broken and have to be re-carpeted. They say that during rains, the area witnesses waterlogging and sewage gets mixed with water standing in streets.

Joginder Sharma, another resident said, “The area has narrow streets. Parking of vehicles is an issue for residents. It becomes difficult to commute when parked vehicles and goods displayed by shopkeepers occupy roads and streets.”

He said the area had high population density and special efforts should be made to solve problems of residents.

The residents also complained of low water supply pressure in the area. “During summers when demand for water is high, people have to use electric pumps to fill their overhead water tanks. This way, they first pay to the MC for the water supply and then to the power corporation for use of electricity to run pumps,” said another resident.

He said in winters, the water tanks get filled without use of electric pumps.

The residents said more tubewells should be installed in the ward keeping in view the increase in demand for water by the people during the summer season.