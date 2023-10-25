Ward Watch: Garbage piles up in streets as Amritsar MC looks other way

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 24

Ward No. 46 includes several localities like Braham Buta Road, Ghanta Ghar Market, Jallianwale Bagh, Purani Lakkar Mandi, Sultanwind Gate, Gali Sodian Wali, Gali Mast Khoo Wali, Moni Chowk, Dhab Basti Ram, Hasli Chowk, Peethe Wala Bazaar, Galliara Road and Chowk Paragdas.

The area is near to the Golden Temple and a large section of Galliara lies in Ward No. 46. Thousands of tourists and devotees visit and reside in localities around the Golden Temple. These localities are no exception to potholed streets. The Galliara road is, however, well maintained, but encroachments inconvenience the residents.

Lifting of garbage is one of the major problems in the ward. Large heaps of waste can be seen lying in streets. Due to a large footfall of tourists in the area, hotels and restaurants have come up around the Golden Temple. All bulk waste generators dump their garbage in roadside bins and vacant plots. As a result, several garbage collection points have turned into dump sites.

The residents of congested localities face problems as garbage occupies narrow streets and they get little space to walk.

“Lifting of garbage is a major issue in areas around the Golden Temple. Most of the time, the Municipal Corporation (MC) takes care of the main Heritage Street and the Gheo Mandi road, but ignores the areas behind the Golden Temple. The road around Galliara is filthy as garbage heaps can be seen on any normal day with the situation worsening during weekends. The bulk waste generators don’t follow the rules of waste management and dump their garbage in bins,” said Hardeep Singh, a resident.

“The encroachments at Braham Buta Market, Galliara and Sultanwind Gate road irk visitors and commuters. A large number of vends occupy the narrow lanes around the Golden Temple. The civic body seems helpless in removing encroachments as vendors have unity,” said Harry, a resident.

#Mandi