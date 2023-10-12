Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Ward number 2 of the Municipal Corporation consists of a number of localities including Dashmesh Avenue, Shori Nagar, Dhakka colony, Gobindpura, Khandwala etc. Most localities are unplanned and have been crying for basic amenities for years.

Ward watch: Ward no. 2

Recently, these colonies witnessed the supply of contaminated water and the digging up of roads in the name of maintenance. A few years ago, the MC installed sewer lines and water supply pipes in every street, while the main road leading to IIM campus and Polytechnic road was carpeted, with tiling being done on sidewalks. But the main roads leading to various localities in Ward number 2 have been dug up or have deep potholes, a regular phenomenon after heavy rainfall every season. These roads have not yet been repaired.

Residents of the area have been facing the issue of garbage disposal and stray dog menace. The residents are worried because they know from their past experience that the street would not be repaired for the next few years once it is dug up. Former ward councillor Nagwant Kaur had previously taken up the issue of contaminated water supply and garbage disposal. But with the MC House standing dissolved, the residents feel that these issues will not be taken up until the civic body elections are held.