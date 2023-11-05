Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 4

Ward No. 23 of the municipal corporation (MC) comprises several localities and streets on Batala Road, including Bharat Nagar, Pawan Nagar, Chowk Sippe Wala, Damoi Mandir Area and Mohkampura Road. Most localities in the area were developed in an unplanned manner and are densely populated.

Earlier, damaged streets and choking of sewer were the major issues. During past few years, most streets were recarpeted. The issues of water contamination and sewer choking were also addressed. The MC staff keeps addressing the complaints of choked sewers. There is no park where residents can go for a walk or children can play in the area. Tardy garbage lifting is one of the major issues in the area. Heaps of garbage can be seen lying everywhere in the ward. The residents dump garbage on vacant plots and street corners.

The residents have demanded that the MC should address the sanitation issue in the Pawan Nagar area. “During the last five years, the MC has recarpeted several streets and replaced sewer lines. A private firm collects garbage from door-to-door. Initially, vehicles of the firm used to visit the ward regularly for waste collection. Now, garbage collection is irregular. The MC should make arrangements for regular lifting of garbage,” said Pardeep Kalia, a resident.

“The streets are congested and filthy. There are some vacant plots in the area, which have turned into garbage dump. Sanitation workers don’t clean streets regularly. Garbage lying on roadsides stinks throughout the day. Besides, stray cattle and dogs inconvenience residents,” said Narinder Bedi, another resident.

#Bharat