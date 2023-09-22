Ward watch: Potholed roads give bumpy ride to commuters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Residents of residential-cum-commercial areas of East Mohan Nagar, 100 feet road and Azad Nagar in Ward No.45 are a troubled lot as the roads in their areas are riddled with potholes caused by the movement of heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles. The area residents complain that soon after the roads are re-laid, these develop potholes due to heavy vehicles and machines passing these roads.

Ward watch: Ward no. 45

The residents complain of lack of sanitary conditions in the areas. They say that vacant industrial and commercial plots often become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, giving rise to vector-borne diseases.

“When it comes to development, the areas of our constituency — Amritsar (East) — has always been neglected. The local municipal corporation gives preference to the Civil Lines areas over the localities in the other parts of the city,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident.

The residents say that public parks in their areas have turned into waste lands and garbage dumps due to being overlooked by the local authorities. “It seems that this area does not belong to the city. People are facing problems due to old sewage pipes, mixing of sewerage water with drinking water, defunct street lights and potholed roads,” said Jugal Kishore, another resident.

They say that abandoned parks and poorly lit streets attract anti-social elements, who use these places to consume drugs and commit crimes. They say that the condition of public parks and streets can be improved ridding people of their daily inconvenience.

The residents say that the roads should be reconstructed keeping in view the movement of heavy trucks. They want the problem of stray animals be solved at the earliest.