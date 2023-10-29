Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 28

The potholed road between two railway overbridges (22 number phatak (railway crossing) and Haripura railway crossing) in Islamabad area is a glaring example of apathetic attitude of the authorities concerned.

The road falls under Ward number 77 following the delimitation of wards. Despite the fact that a new railway overbridge was constructed on the railway crossing known as 22 number phatak recently, the authorities did not bother to get this stretch repaired or re-carpeted. On a rainy day, it becomes an accident-prone area.

Residents of Ram Nagar Colony say that despite the fact that this is one of the busiest roads in the city as heavy traffic passes it, the authorities concerned are not paying heed to the problems of people, who have urged them many times to get it repaired.

Overflowing manholes and sewerage systems are another major issue plaguing the residents here. Besides contaminated water supply and irregular lifting of garbage are also irksome.

“Choked sewer lines have become a nuisance for the residents living in the localities of Inderpuri and Kot Khalsa falling under this ward. We have raised the issue with the councillors and civic body authorities many times, but to no avail,” rue Rinku, a local resident.

“The sewer lines have not been laid at a proper level which is the root cause of often chocking of sewerage pipes and thereby overflowing manholes. Dirty water gets accumulated on roads making commuting difficult for the residents,” said Sunil Kumar, another resident. Choked pipelines lead to contamination of water supply in the area, he added. He said the MC authorities should desilt the pipes often so that the problem does not occur.

Another issue is non-lifting of garbage for days by the company engaged under the solid waste management project. People are forced to dispose of garbage collected due to irregular lifting by roadsides or vacant plots making them a perfect breeding-ground for mosquitoes and flies. Residents demand that the MC should ensure a regular lifting of garbage.