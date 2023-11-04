Ward watch: Pre-Partition Sharifpura faces problem of choked sewer, contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 3

Ward No. 28 of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) comprises Husainpura Chowk, Shivala Road, Sharifpura and Golden Avenue Road. Sharifpura is one of the major localities and is densely populated. Most streets in the Sharifpura area are less than 10 feet wide as the locality was developed during the pre-Partition era. The sewer lines and water supply lines were also laid in the ’70s. Area residents face issues like choking of sewer lines and potable water contamination. However, during the last few years, the MC replaced old water and sewer lines in the area. Still, there are several streets where the problem of water contamination is being reported. Area residents demanded from the MC to pay special attention towards the old localities, where people live in multi-storied houses in narrow streets.

Garbage dumped along roadside at Husainpura in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

“The sewer lines are too narrow as there was not enough space to install large pipes. The choking of sewer leads to water contamination as water supply lines cross through manholes. A number of streets were recarpeted during the last years, but water contamination and the issue of choking sewers is yet to be addressed,” said Manna, a resident of the area.

The authorities dug up the service lane alongside the GT road to lay the sewer lines and water supply pipes. The side-lane of the GT road is the main approach road for most areas in the ward. After digging up the road, recarpeting work is going on at a snail’s pace. The area also witnesses heavy traffic jam and accidents due to digging.

“Localities in the ward face issues like traffic congestion. The digging of side-lane has added to the woes. The authorities concerned should complete the work and recarpet the road. Sanitation conditions are also very poor with heaps of garbage seen lying by the roadside,” Manna said.