Ward watch: Residents decry contaminated water supply, bad roads

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 30

Ward number 68 consists of Indira Colony, Bhagat Singh Colony, Labour Colony, Bangla Colony, Nivin Abadi, and Shaheed Udam Singh Nagar. Residents of the areas face the problem of choked sewer lines which further leads to contamination of potable water.

Ward watch: Ward no. 68

Residents of Indira Colony allege that they get a stinking water supply from the MC. Most of the streets in several localities are in urgent need of repairs, but no efforts are being made in this direction.

Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Indira Colony, said, “We have been getting a contaminated water supply since July. There is no other source of drinking water. We have to boil the water before consuming it. It seems that sewer water is getting mixed with potable water supply. We have raised the voice against it and complained to MC staff but to no avail. Heaps of garbage can been at every corner of streets in spite of the garbage collection vehicles collecting garbage from door to door in the area twice a week.”

Bablu, another resident, said, “Most of the residents are from economically weaker sections of society, who reside in the localities, such as Nivin Abadi, Labour Colony and Indira Colony. They are deprived of basic civic amenities. The choked sewer water accumulates in streets, roads and potholes. They say they get a contaminated potable water supply, facing the menace of stray animals and garbage lifting is irregular in their areas. These areas are being ignored by the MC and the government as residents are poor and unable to raise their voice.”

Tahir Shah, former area councilor, said, “The problem of choked sewers has become a daily nuisance as main lines need to be de-silted. We address the complaints of residents and arrange workers to open the blockage. It has become a recurring problem. Some roads are yet to be revamped.”