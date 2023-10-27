Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 26

Ganda Singh Wala, Rishi Vihar, Professor Colony, Bhutanpura and some other localities on the Majitha Road fall in Ward number 10. Most of the localities in the ward witnessed development during the last five years as the ward was represented by former Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu.

Most of the roads and streets were concretised. Almost 100 per cent area of the ward is covered with sewer and water supply lines. Some streets in Bhootanpura and Professor Colony areas are in urgent need of repairs. Apart from this, sanitary conditions in the ward are far from satisfactory.

Residents dump their garbage on vacant plots due to irregular collection of garbage by MC workers. Residents of Ward number 10 demand that the MC should provide sanitation staff to maintain cleanliness in the ward areas.

“Road infrastructure has been improved during the past few years with streets having been recarpeted. Residents of Ganda Singh Wala area are fed up with the problem of choked sewers in their area. The residents have to arrange sewer men to get the sewer lines cleared. The MC should conduct de-silting of the sewers,” said Pardeep, a resident.

“Like other wards on the bypass road, the garbage collection vehicles of the solid waste management company do not visit the area regularly. Owing to non-lifting of garbage, the residents often dump garbage at corners of streets or on vacant plots. Some of the streets in Bhutanpura and Professor Colony areas badly need repairs. Stray dogs and cattle are also a major issue in the area. The cattle abandoned by farmers of nearby villages can be seen roaming the area. The MC should make efforts to get rid of the problem of stray animals,” said Naveen Kumar, another resident.