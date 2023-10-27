Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, October 26
Ganda Singh Wala, Rishi Vihar, Professor Colony, Bhutanpura and some other localities on the Majitha Road fall in Ward number 10. Most of the localities in the ward witnessed development during the last five years as the ward was represented by former Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu.
Most of the roads and streets were concretised. Almost 100 per cent area of the ward is covered with sewer and water supply lines. Some streets in Bhootanpura and Professor Colony areas are in urgent need of repairs. Apart from this, sanitary conditions in the ward are far from satisfactory.
Residents dump their garbage on vacant plots due to irregular collection of garbage by MC workers. Residents of Ward number 10 demand that the MC should provide sanitation staff to maintain cleanliness in the ward areas.
“Road infrastructure has been improved during the past few years with streets having been recarpeted. Residents of Ganda Singh Wala area are fed up with the problem of choked sewers in their area. The residents have to arrange sewer men to get the sewer lines cleared. The MC should conduct de-silting of the sewers,” said Pardeep, a resident.
“Like other wards on the bypass road, the garbage collection vehicles of the solid waste management company do not visit the area regularly. Owing to non-lifting of garbage, the residents often dump garbage at corners of streets or on vacant plots. Some of the streets in Bhutanpura and Professor Colony areas badly need repairs. Stray dogs and cattle are also a major issue in the area. The cattle abandoned by farmers of nearby villages can be seen roaming the area. The MC should make efforts to get rid of the problem of stray animals,” said Naveen Kumar, another resident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...