Ward Watch: Sanitation, fire at garbage dump, choked sewers major issues plaguing residents

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 22

Ward number 52 of the Municipal Corporation comprises Roop Nagar, Himmatpura, Bhagtanwala, Hakiman Wala, Peer Shah Road, Fathe Singh Colony and Anngarh localities. During the previous term of the MC House, Reena of the Congress party had represented the ward as its councillor. Most localities on the outskirts of the city were developed illegally and deprived of the basic amenities. The former councillor claimed that she had made efforts to provide water supply, sewer and street lights in every area of the ward. Now 100 per cent area in the ward is covered by water supply and sewer. The streets were recarpeted in the previous years. The ward is now for candidates in General category and not reserved for women candidates.

Paramjeet Singh Chopra, a local leader, said, “Former Deputy CM OP Soni gave huge funds for the development of wards during the Congress regime. It was the first time after Independence when street lights were installed in Anngarh, one of the oldest localities. We will contest the upcoming elections with development as poll plank. There are some roads which were dug up to install the main sewer lines. Recarpeting the roads is a project of the state government.”

Residents of the area complained about sanitation and stray animal menace. “The continuous fire at Bhagtanwala dumping site is one of the major issues as air quality deteriorates in the area. The roads and streets have been dug up to install pipelines. The lifting of garbage is another issue as the solid waste management company is not very regular in picking up waste. The green belts and parks are filthy,” said Davinder Sharma, a resident.

“The MC should focus on sanitation. Lifting of garbage is not regular in most areas. We are residing close to the dumping ground which attracts stray animals. The MC should also shift the dump away from the city.”

