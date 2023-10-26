Ward Watch: Sanitation, illegal cable network need Amritsar MC attention

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The residents of areas such as Green Field, White Avenue, Indira Colony and Dutta Enclave comprising Ward No. 11 of the municipal corporation (MC) here are troubled by shortcomings in sanitation, especially door-to-door collection of waste from households.

Residents of the area said that as waste collection was not regular, vacant plots and street corners had become garbage dumping sites. They foul smell emnated from garbage that also worsened sanitation.

A visit to the area revealed that there were garbage heaps at various places. Residents and shopkeepers throw waste in the open. Due to irregular cleaning, garbage heaps have become permanent dumping sites.

Though the area has witnessed unprecedented development during the past decades with streets being paved with interlocking tiles, streetlights and underground sewer lines need an upgrade as the existing system is unable to bear the increasing load of waste water.

“The sewage pipes get choked during rains and even otherwise leading to over of waste water, which leads to waterlogging in streets. The area needs better sewerage system and storm water drains for draining rainwater,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident.

Residents of the area also demanded that encroachments should be removed and there should be a check on illegal parking of vehicles on roadsides, which often leads to traffic jams even in the residential areas. They said commercial establishments like shops had opened in the residential areas creating problems for residents.

The residents also pointed to the problem of illegal wires installed by private internet, cable and telephone companies. They said these cables had been installed without seeking permission from the municipal corporation and are were causing inconvenience to residents.