Ward watch: Stalled civil work irks Maqboolpura residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

Stalled civil work in a few streets of Maqboolpura, overflowing sewer, loose hanging power cables and double lane of the main road are some of the major demands of residents of Ward No. 22.

Ward watch: Ward no. 22

Tarsem Singh, a resident of Maqboolpura, said there were 18 lanes in the area. Almost all of them were cemented. Couple of these streets were dug up for replacing worn out pipes but they were not properly repaired. Now, residents and commuters had to fend for themselves and face hassles every day while commuting on these streets. He rued that despite repeated requests to the civic authorities, the problem remained unsolved.

Bhupinder Singh, another resident, said occasional mixing of water with sewage due to improper desilting of sewer chambers was another problem. The water contamination issue surfaced every now and then. It raised questions over claims of the government to provide safe and clean drinking water regularly, he said.

Another major demand of residents was to widen the stretch leading from Maqboolpura Chowk to the Vallah railway crossing. The residents say that over the period of time and following the construction of an overbridge on the railway crossing, the traffic had increased manifold.