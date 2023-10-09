Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 8

Ward No. 8 comprises Karampura, Basant Avenue, Beauty Avenue, Medical Enclave, Chand Avenue and Nirankari Colony. Though several localities, including Basant Avenue, Beauty Avenue and Medical Enclave, are well developed with residents living there getting all amenities, the people in Karampura and Chand Avenue are deprived of good streets and cleanliness.

Ward watch: Ward no. 8

Garbage dumped along road, Ward No. 8, Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

The residents of Karampura and Chand Avenue are facing tough days as streets are being recarpeted by the government. The streets were dug up around two months ago. The construction work is going on at a snail’s pace. Meanwhile, debris and construction material is lying in narrow streets of the Karampura area, which is congested. The residents are unable even to walk or ride a two-wheeler in streets that have been dug up for maintenance.

A street yet to be recarpeted after laying of sewer in Karampura, Ward No. 8, Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

“After digging street No. 7, workers left the area. Now, only two or three persons work in one of the streets. The residents are facing inconvenience, but the pace of work is slow. It seems that the work would not be completed in the next few months. There should be some time limit for the contractor to complete the work,” said Raju, a resident.

Apart from this, choking of sewer lines also create problems for residents, who often get contaminated water. The residents alleged that no one visits the area to address their complaints. Sanitation in most localities of the ward is pathetic and heaps of garbage can be seen in corners and vacant plots.

Former councillor Aman Aerry said, “After the formation of the AAP government, the municipal corporation didn’t carry out desilting of sewer lines. It is necessary for the proper functioning of sewer lines that are choked with silt. All main lines and small pipes in narrow streets should be desilted.”