 Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

The road leading to Khankot in Garden Enclave in a shambles in Ward No 32 in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 31

Ward number 32 that consists of areas from Focal Point to Daburji on GT Road has faced several development related issues.

Ward watch: Ward no 32

The major localities including New Amritsar, Focal Point, Dashmesh Avenue, Daleep Avenue, National Enclave, Veer Enclave, Garden Avenue, Khankot and Daburji villages lie in ward number 32. Whereas New Amritsar is a posh locality in the ward equipped with all facilities, the residents of Daburji and Khankot villages are deprived of even the basic amenities.

The sewer water can be seen overflowing from open drains in Daburji village. Khankot was deprived of a sewer line. Former councillor Rajesh Madan claimed that he made efforts to install a sewer line in Khankot village. However, the main road leading to Khankot dug up for the installation of sewer lines has been damaged and not re-carpeted again after the completion of the work.

Ironically, there are some localities in ward number 32 where there is no water supply and residents are forced to drink water from hand-pumps and tube-wells. A number of localities which were illegally developed by private colonisers are deprived of sewer and other basic facilities.

Former area councillor, Rajesh Madan claimed that Dashmesh Avenue and Daleep Avenue have remained deprived of water supply for the last 20 years. He made efforts and got a tube-well installed in the area. The road infrastructure is also very poor in most of the area. Localities such as Garden Enclave and Veer Enclave approved by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) are being ignored by the Municipal Corporation while issuing funds for development.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of Daburji village, said, “Our village had been merged in municipal jurisdiction two decades back but the MC failed to develop it. We are deprived of all basic facilities. The city administration uses our resources but does not provide us with funds.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

5
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

6
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

9
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...

Parliament special session from Sept 18 to 22

Parliament special session from September 18 to 22

Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells SC

Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells Supreme Court

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...

Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab

Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab

the carcass has been sent for post mortem.


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Farmers body criticises Punjab govt for invoking ESMA

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today