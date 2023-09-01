Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 31

Ward number 32 that consists of areas from Focal Point to Daburji on GT Road has faced several development related issues.

Ward watch: Ward no 32

The major localities including New Amritsar, Focal Point, Dashmesh Avenue, Daleep Avenue, National Enclave, Veer Enclave, Garden Avenue, Khankot and Daburji villages lie in ward number 32. Whereas New Amritsar is a posh locality in the ward equipped with all facilities, the residents of Daburji and Khankot villages are deprived of even the basic amenities.

The sewer water can be seen overflowing from open drains in Daburji village. Khankot was deprived of a sewer line. Former councillor Rajesh Madan claimed that he made efforts to install a sewer line in Khankot village. However, the main road leading to Khankot dug up for the installation of sewer lines has been damaged and not re-carpeted again after the completion of the work.

Ironically, there are some localities in ward number 32 where there is no water supply and residents are forced to drink water from hand-pumps and tube-wells. A number of localities which were illegally developed by private colonisers are deprived of sewer and other basic facilities.

Former area councillor, Rajesh Madan claimed that Dashmesh Avenue and Daleep Avenue have remained deprived of water supply for the last 20 years. He made efforts and got a tube-well installed in the area. The road infrastructure is also very poor in most of the area. Localities such as Garden Enclave and Veer Enclave approved by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) are being ignored by the Municipal Corporation while issuing funds for development.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of Daburji village, said, “Our village had been merged in municipal jurisdiction two decades back but the MC failed to develop it. We are deprived of all basic facilities. The city administration uses our resources but does not provide us with funds.”