 Warm welcome of MAKA Trophy at GNDU : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Warm welcome of MAKA Trophy at GNDU

Warm welcome of MAKA Trophy at GNDU

Warm welcome of MAKA Trophy at GNDU

Sports students and officials celebrate the winning of the MAKA Trophy by GNDU in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) celebrated a silver jubilee moment as it welcomed the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy to its campus for the 25th time. The university emerged as the winner, beating over 1,000 universities across the country. The university’s sportspersons, students, officials and members of faculty turned out in huge numbers as Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu dedicated the trophy to all those behind the university’s sporting success.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer presided over the celebratory event as university officials and sportspersons for their contribution in winning the trophy. He also congratulated two Arujna Awardee from GNDU, shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of the Physical Education Department of GNDU and para-canoe player Prachi Yadav of HMV College, Jalandhar, who were honoured by the President of India.

Gurmeet Singh said Punjab has a legacy of sports culture, which needs to be preserved. ‘For this, the Punjab Government has proposed to set up village-to-village sports nurseries,” he shared. He invited all those colleges, schools and other institutions to prepare sports nurseries at their level, the government will provide them one coach and other facilities. He also announced R25 lakh for GNDU sports equipment on behalf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The trophy, adorned with flowers, was paraded on an open jeep alongside accomplished players from national and international sports events. Led by Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Prof KS Kahlon, university’s sports department, the procession toured main departments on the campus, concluding at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan Auditorium.

VC Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “We have waived fee for national-level sportspersons, with free of cost lodging, food and training programme. The university has a velodrome, indoor gymnasium, swimming pool, Astroturf, two shooting ranges, an archery field, indoor fencing stadium and we also provide coaching and training program for water sports. Our MYAS Department of Sports Science and Medicine offers sports medicine, treatment and physical and psychological evaluation of athletes. This program is being replicated in six more universities across the country,” he said.

Dr Ajay Sareen, president of the GNDU Sports Committee (Women) and Principal, HMV College, and Dr Mehal Singh, president, GNDU sports committee (men), and the principal of Khalsa College proposed a vote of thanks.

GNDU Inter-College Overall General Championship Trophies 2022-23 were also distributed to the winner colleges. Overall Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yadgari Trophy 2022-23 went to Khalsa College, Amritsar. A Division Men winner trophy was won by Khalsa College, Amritsar, while runners-up were Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. A Division Women Winner Trophy was won by HMV College, Jalandhar, and the runners-up were BBK DAV College, Amritsar. B Division Winner were SSM College, Dinanagar. B Division Women winner trophy went to Hindu College, Amritsar, and the runners-up trophy to DAV College, Amritsar.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

2
Trending

‘I don’t sleep with vaccinated women’: Andrew Tate snaps at Indian-American doctor after she takes a dig at his ‘ripped abs’

3
Chandigarh

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

4
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

5
India

India-Maldives row—Maldives worried over losing not just Indian tourists, but also Bollywood support

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

7
India

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

8
India

In big win for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Speaker says group led by him ‘real’ Shiv Sena; no MLA disqualified

9
Haryana

Fog disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region

10
India

Why Pakistan feared ‘Qatal ki Raat’ post Balakote airstrikes, reveals former diplomat Ajay Bisaria

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC receives certificate of honour
Amritsar

SGPC receives certificate of honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying, say Amritsar residents
Amritsar

Chinese dor has taken away traditional charm of kite-flying: Amritsar residents

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth
Punjab

Lure of foreign shores, scores of Punjab villages losing youth

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Top News

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court

He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi

Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Speaker in setback to Uddhav

Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray

Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Sonia, Kharge decline temple invite

‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite

Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...

‘India pillar of stability’: PM reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas

At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...


Cities

View All

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

Illegal mining: Day after assault on cops, police raid Kot Sidhu village

SGPC receives certificate of honour as Golden Temple records highest footfall of devotees in world

25-time MAKA Trophy winner Guru Nanak Dev University nurturing sports

Body massage chairs to be set up at Amritsar railway station

Moga's Harpreet lured by US drug peddler: Probe

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

DA Case: Vigilance Bureau raids Congress ex-minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s house in Bathinda

3 held for looting Rs 7.50 lakh

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Another blow to AAP, Billu joins BJP

Mayoral elections on January 18

No respite, max temperature hovers around 10°C in Chandigarh

Vivek High moves High Court against Chandigarh’s EWS ‘diktat’

Peak hour traffic chokes Zirakpur-Chandigarh stretch

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state

Despite severe cold, shelter homes in deplorable state in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Delhi riots: Supreme Court defers hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case to January 24

INDIA allies AAP, Congress face to face over issues faced by sanitation staff

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Highway robbers’ gang busted, four held with weapons, ammo

Four nabbed with 330-gm heroin

Sarpanch murder case: 6 arrested following encounter with police

Three held for extortion, robbery

Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

Regularise lone Delhi flight from Ludhiana, Centre asks operator

Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Minimum temperature drops to 6.4°C in Ludhiana

Cyber criminals nabbed for duping Ludhiana firm of Rs 20 lakh

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

13 booked for firing after clash at Patiala bus stand

Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Man posing as buyer flees with car, arrested

Youth killed as car hits pole