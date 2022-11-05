Warrant issued against AAP MLA

Amritsar, November 4
The Baba Bakala court has issued a non-bailable warrant against AAP MLA from Baba Bakala Dalbir Singh Tong. The warrant was issued in a cheque bounce case. Sampooran Singh, the counsel of the complainant, said the warrant was issued under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. He said earlier summons had been issued to Tong asking him to appear before the court, but he failed. The court has fixed December 23 as the next date of hearing. Earlier, a Tarn Taran court had declared Tong a proclaimed offender.
