Was implicated in drug case: Majithia

Tribune News Service

Majitha, August 18

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday thanked the people of Majitha constituency for their unflinching support. He alleged that a false drug case had been registered against him by the previous Congress government as part of a conspiracy.

Addressing at the historic Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara at Kathunangal, Majithia said, “If I have got bail it was because of countless prayers of the people of my constituency who have consistently refused to believe the false allegations levelled against me by my political opponents.” He also thanked the Almighty on the occasion.