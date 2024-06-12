Waste burning irks visitors at Nehru shopping complex

Amritsar, June 11
In the absence of regular lifting of garbage from Nehru Shopping Complex by Amritsar Improvement Trust, the workers started burning the garbage in the market. A large heap of garbage is lying in parking area of the market for last several days. Generally, the AIT authorities remove the garbage once in a week but due to negligence of concerned officials the workers are not lifting the garbage.
A large heap of waste become eyesore of visitors and shopkeepers. Like other dumpsites in the city, the sanitation workers set the garbage on fire on Monday.
However, dry waste and packaging material reduced to ashes but still the garbage heap is lying there. The shopkeepers and workers demanded regular lifting of the garbage from market.
“The market is developed and being maintained by the Amritsar Improvement Trust. The workers of solid waste management company hired by the Municipal Corporation collect the garbage from the main Lawrence Road. However, the shopkeepers dump their waste inside the market, which is not being collected regularly. The AIT should make arrangements for regular lifting of garbage. But burring the garbage is not a healthy practice and it should be stopped,” said Ashok Kumar, a worker.
