Watch out for LSD symptoms, experts warn dairy farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

Amid the ongoing spread of lumpy skin disease among the animals, especially cows, the district veterinary department has advised the dairy farmers to watch for swollen lymph nodes in their animals.

The department has advised the farmers to immediately report the matter to the veterinary officer of their area. The experts have further asked the farmers to isolate the diseased animals from the healthy animals so that the viral disease does not spread to other healthy animals.

The experts further stated that there was no scientific proof so far that lumpy skin disease is a zoonotic disease. A zoonotic disease is a disease which can spread from animals to humans or vice versa.

The officials added that the milk of such animals was not harmful for humans. The department has also asked the dairy farmers to not to believe in the unscientific videos being circulated on social media and instead consult a trained veterinary expert.