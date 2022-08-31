Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Watching mobile screen when it is dark and light is switched off harms the retina, health experts warned during an awareness event organised as part of the ongoing eye donation fortnight.

Tarn Taran Civil Surgeon Seema said one should watch his or her screen time as unsafe use of mobile phones and computers could cause damage to the eyes. The eye donation fortnight is being observed from August 25 to September 8.

The Civil Surgeon said 15 million in the country need eye transplants. She added that pledging eyes after death could help two people see the world.

Eye specialist Dr Navneet Singh also listed the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet for better eye health and vision. The eyes could be pledged for donation at any time.