Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

Water flow in the Ravi and Beas rivers passing through the Ajnala border belt and the Beas area, respectively, remained below danger mark today.

The width of Narayangarh drain would be increased from present 11 feet to 23 feet at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore. The drain would be cleaned by the Drainage Department. A bridge would also be constructed to make commuting easier for villagers. Harbhajan Singh ETO, Public Works and Power Minister

After visiting rain-affected villages on Saturday, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Public Works and Power Minister, said width of Narayangarh drain would be increased from present 11 feet to 23 feet at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore.

He said the drain had not been cleaned for the last several decades. Now, it would be cleaned by the Drainage Department. He said a bridge would also be constructed to make commuting easier for villagers.

The Cabinet Minister also visited villages falling in his Jandiala Guru constituency. He said it was such a relief to hear that the water level was receding in both the rivers. To avert the spread of diseases, he asked villagers to comply with the advisories issued by the Health Department.