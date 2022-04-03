Water conservation awareness rally

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A rally with an aim to create awareness on water conservation was organised by the NCC Army wing of DAV College, Amritsar. The rallyists carried out the messages on the concepts of Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The rally saw the participation of students, cadets and staff members numbering around 50 and it was flagged off from the college campus. The rallyists distributed pamphlets with messages on water conservation techniques and its implementation at various levels. The rally passed through Hall Bazaar and culminated at the Pink Plaza. The participants took a pledge to save water, plant saplings and take efforts to preserve rainwater in storage tanks and waterbodies in their respective villages and towns. In his address, the Commanding Officer Col Karnail Singh said the district had been facing severe groundwater depletion due to repeated deficient monsoon. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said people have been urged to implement rainwater harvesting mechanisms in homes and commercial buildings to save prevent ‘water run off’ during rains.

Arya Samaj Foundation Day observed

Arya Samaj Foundation Day was observed in DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. Founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 1875, the Arya Samaj was started as a reform movement to free the society from incorrect beliefs and corrupt practices and put emphasis on Vedic values. A special morning assembly was also conducted on the occasion in which the students paid homage to Swami Dayanand Saraswati. They talked about the 10 principles of Arya Samaj that are purely based on God, soul and nature. Balwinder Singh, officiating teacher in charge of the school gave his blessings to the students and the teachers and said Arya Samaj and its principles are indispensable to humanity. One must imbibe the qualities mentioned in Vedas and make positive contribution to the society.

Alumni Meet, Rang Utsav organised

Rang Utsav was organised by the Department of Computer Science and Multimedia at Hindu College. More than 70 students from different schools participated. On this occasion, teachers and former students who are currently teaching in schools also visited the college. Principal of the college, Dr Sanjeev Sharma greeted the guest of the ceremony and interacted with the alumni and presently serving teachers in various schools. Various competitions like singing, dance, mehndi, collage making, rangoli, art and craft and non-gas cooking etc. were organised under Rang Utsav.