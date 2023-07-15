Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

After the water level continues to remain below the danger mark in both the Ravi and Beas passing through the border belt of Ajnala border belt and Rayya, focus has now shifted to the water level in the dams situated in Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir as water released from these dams feed the two rivers.

Engineers of the Water Resource Department said the forecast of heavy rainfall in both mountainous states has been issued again by the Meteorological Department. Heavy rain can once again raise the water level in the rivers.

Besides, the flood situation in this district remains under control as the water flow was recorded at 30,000 cusecs in the Ravi today.

Meanwhile, PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the government was working round the clock to provide every help to the people affected by the natural calamity whereas the opposition was just playing politics at this crucial hour.

He visited rain-affected villages Nawan Kot, Devidas Pura, Wadala Johal, Narayangarh and Malhi of his Jandiala Guru constituency. He first reached Nawan Kot village and instructed the officials concerned to clear the water accumulated due to rain. He said five cleaning machines were installed in the Jandiala Guru constituency, which are cleaning the drains and ponds regularly.

He also visited the houses of some of the affected families in these villages and assured that compensation would be given by the government.