Water flow in Ravi remains below danger mark

Amritsar, July 18
Water level in the Ravi river, meandering through this border district before crossing over to Pakistan, was increased but it remained below danger mark. The water level was recorded 36,000 cusecs today.
Engineers of the Department of Water Resources said the river was getting fed from rainwater coming from natural catchment areas. Besides, it is also receiving water from Ranjit Sagar dam and Ujh dam.
All the ministers and MLAs are working to help the flood victims during this natural calamity, said Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA, Central assembly constituency, after visiting the rain-affected Mulechak village. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar was also accompanying him.
Dr Gupta said the people of Mulechak were facing drinking water problem for a long time and there was no arrangement for water drainage during rains. He said instructions have been given to the officials concerned to solve the problem.
