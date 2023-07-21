Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

Of the total 2.60 lakh cusecs of water released in Ravi through Ujh river on Wednesday, nearly 2.18 lakh cusecs have crossed Ghonewal village in the district on Thursday, stated cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal here.

The minister stated that the water level in the river would soon start receding. He said that though the high water level in the river is a serious threat, the situation is completely under control.

The minister along with Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar reviewed the situation on Thursday and visited Ghonewal, Darya Moosa, Kot Razada and Saharan villages alongside the Ravi in Ajnala belt.

He added that crops in hundreds of acres of land have been damaged by the increase in level of water but no loss of life was reported from the area. As the Kartarpur Corridor has been closed for the devotees for three days due to increase in water level, Dhaliwal said that it would be opened after the situation returns to normal.

The district administration has also appealed to the residents of the area to follow all safety related guidelines. The residents have been asked not to cross Ravi river till the water level goes down. The administration has also asked the residents to inform the flood control room in case of any emergency.

No relief in sight for Tarn Taran farmers

No relief was visible for the farmers and others affected by floods in the Beas and Sutlej rivers till Thursday. DC Baldeep Kaur informed here today that the flow of water in the Beas river was reported to be 67,000 cusecs while it was 58,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The DC said that the situation in the areas affected by both the rivers, Beas and Sutlej, was normal. She said that fodder and packets of ration were distributed among the needy in Muthianwala area, the last village situated on the Indo-Pak border.

The DC said that eight cattle heads had been lost to floods and 51 houses had been partially damaged. Three gates at the Harike headworks had been shut down to provide relief to the villages affected by the Sutlej waters which numbered 35.

The breach in the Mand area affected by the Beas river has affected crop in 30,000 acres in as many as 30 villages from Bhalojla to Harike and all efforts by the administration had been in vain because more water had been released from the Pong dam.

P:argat Singh farmer resident of Chamba Kalan village and many other said that the huge loss being incurred to the farmers of and the other residents was due to the lapses at the part of the administration which failed to take steps in advance.