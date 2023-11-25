 Water Resources Dept suspends SDO in land encroachment case : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Water Resources Dept suspends SDO in land encroachment case

Water Resources Dept suspends SDO in land encroachment case

Water Resources Dept suspends SDO in land encroachment case

Officials of various departments engaged in the demarcation process.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, November 24

The Water Resources Department has placed an SDO-rank officer under suspension in the case involving the encroachment of prime land worth crores of rupees belonging to the department near the canal guest house allegedly by a prominent businessman.

Simultaneously, the state government has asked the Special Secretary (Revenue) to carry out a demarcation of the entire land. Today was the third day when the measurements were taken. Senior officials of various departments are engaged in the demarcation process.

The canal guest house also houses the residential premises of Deputy Commissioner Harbir Singh. There are rumours that the DC is hand in glove with the businessman. However, the DC vehemently denied his involvement. “The government has ordered a demarcation exercise. I am not involved in any way whatsoever. There are some vested interests who are pinning the blame on me. The situation will become clear once the demarcation exercise concludes,” he said.

SDO (Water Resources) Pardeep Kumar has been suspended. Highly placed sources say he is being made a scapegoat to save the skin of senior officers.

The SDO has found strong support from several trade unions, the latest being the PWD Field and Workshop Workers’ Union (Pathankot Mandal). Union president Ramesh Pal said the XEN (Water Resources) was regularly being informed about the encroachment. “However, no action was taken and instead Pardeep Kumar was placed under suspension because he had dared to stop the work,” said Ramesh Pal.

A senior official of the Water Resources Department has written to the SSP seeking the registration of an FIR.

The demarcation process has remained inconclusive despite the fact that it has been going on for the last three days, thereby adding an element of mystery to the episode.

The incident has become the talk of the town following the involvement of the “high-profile businessman”. He is said to have interests in several projects in the city including many pertaining to real estate.

The DC’s name surfaced after it was found that a wall leading to his residence had been demolished and subsequently a new one had come up giving “undue advantage of several kanals of prime land to the businessman.”

