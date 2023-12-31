Water supply, sanitation dept’s contractual staff stage protest, demand regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 30

Employees working on a contract basis in the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Punjab, burnt an effigy of the state government here on Saturday. They were demanding regular jobs.

The protesting employees also marched in the town and raised slogans against the state government. Employees under the banner of Jal Supply and Sanitation Contract Workers’ Union, Punjab, from different parts of the district participated in the demonstration.

Gurwinder Singh Bath, state leader, and Dilbag Singh Doburji, district president, were among others who addressed the gathering on the occasion. They said the AAP-led state government was no better than the previous dispensations which also kept delaying their demands.

The leaders said they had been working in the department for over 15 years on a meagre salary. They said the protesters were demanding regular jobs. To discuss their demands, the administration had fixed meetings with the Chief Minister 19 times, but the CM spared no time to meet them even once.

The leaders said representatives of the ruling AAP had been assuring them of regular jobs, but their demand had not been fulfilled till date.

