Weapon seized

Amritsar, September 15
Acting on a tip off the city police have arrested Akash alias Ganja of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar for allegedly possessing a country made weapon. The police recovered a. 32 bore calibre pistol along with four bullets from him.
