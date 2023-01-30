Weather takes a U-turn, mild rain brings chill back to Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

After several sunny days, the sky remained overcast here on Sunday morning. Overcast skies led to a fall in the day temperature and increased cold weather conditions. Towards the evening, it started drizzling.

Owing to the weekend, the volume of traffic was moderate on city roads. A flurry of activity was reported on the outskirts where a large number of resorts are based. A good number of weddings were fixed to be solemnised during the weekend. Those who were out to attend wedding parties were a disgruntled lot with the inclement weather playing a spoilsport.

Manjeet Singh, who travelled with his family to attend a wedding, said the day temperature recorded a sudden fall, which was not good for children who came to attend the function. He planned to bring them along as the day temperature had been moderate for the past few days.

To escape the chill, people could be seen warming themselves around bonfires on roadsides. Homeless people were seen cooking meals and doing other daily chores on the pavement. Many of them were using wood both for cooking and keeping themselves warm.

The sale of hot and spicy food picked up as people preferred to warm themselves with piping hot sugary delights like jalebi, rasgulla, khakoor and others. Similarly, people were seen buying jaggery-made gachak, peanuts and other gourmet delights associated with winter.