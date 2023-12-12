Weekly Sunday market on Mall Road troubles commuters; locals seek action against vendors

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, December 11

The weekly ‘Sunday bazaar’ on the stretch of Mall road from Celebration chowk to SSSS chowk has become a nightmare for commuters due to the ever increasing number of illegal stalls. Commuting on the stretch on Sundays has become a herculean task as most stalls have been set up on footpaths and the remaining space is occupied by two-wheelers parked by shoppers.

There is hardly any space left for the flow of traffic. “It took me over 20 minutes to cross the 200 meter stretch as the road was completely blocked by shoppers at these stalls,” said Jaswinder Singh.

The local residents stated that with no check on the setting up of these stalls, their number is growing continuously. While the bazaar had initially started as a weekly affair, some of the stalls can be seen throughout the week.

Residents said that there is a need to regulate the Sunday market. While shopkeepers are earning their livelihood and people from a modest economic background are able to buy items at affordable prices, it is required that the commuters too do not face inconvenience due to the market, they said.

Another resident Jasbir Singh said, “Nobody has a problem with people selling their goods, but a system should be in place so that commuters are not harassed. The Municipal Corporation had earlier taken action on many occasions, but weekly encroachments are still on the rise.”

Residents said that the local administration can at least encourage the stall operators to use the minimum possible space so that the movement of vehicles does not get blocked. They stated that if the stall owners are not ready to follow instructions, the MC should not hesitate from taking action against them.