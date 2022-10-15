 Weightlifting, turban-tying events : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Weightlifting, turban-tying events

Weightlifting, turban-tying events

Students perform during Zonal Youth Festival at GNDU on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Global Group of Institutes organised weightlifting and turban-tying competitions at its campus on Thursday. A large number of students participated in both the events and displayed their strength and prowess in weightlifting and also their aesthetic sense in turban-tying competitions. Weightlifting event had young students lifting weights in squat, bench press and dead-lift events. Similarly, in the turban-tying competition, students showcased their expertise in tying a turban and wore turban in various styles such as Patiala shahi, Amritsari style, Morni turban style, Vattanwali, etc.

Khalsa schoolteacher honoured

Rajbir Kaur Grewal, an all-round teacher of Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, under Khalsa College Governing Council, received an award from Ravinder Singh Kang, chairman, International Peace, Heritage and Environmental Welfare Organisation, Canada. Having an experience of 15 years in the field of education and commendable services to society, she was awarded at the international level. School Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill congratulated Rajbir Kaur Grewal on her achievements and said an intelligent teacher can inspire hope, spark imagination and create interest in learning. She said 151 teachers were nominated internationally in the said event, which included 51 from India. Principal Gill said Grewal was the in-charge of the cultural and religious admission cell of the school.

GNDU basketball championship

The Department of Computer Engineering and Technology and Department of Social Sciences won the inter-department basketball championships in boys/girls sections respectively. These competitions were organised under the Fit India Programme of the Governemnt of India by the Guru Nanak Dev University. A total of 25 boys’ and 22 girls’ teams of various departments participated in these competitions. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in-charge, GNDU campus sports and nodal officer of the programme, said in boys section, the Department of Social Sciences, Department of Physics and Department of Mechanical Engineering got second, third and fourth positions respectively. In girls section, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University School of Financial Studies and Electronics Technology got second, third and fourth positions in these championships. On the occasion, Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare, honoured the winning teams with trophies.

Workshop on e-vehicle technology

The Amritsar Group of Colleges conducted a two-day workshop in association with the Jaipur Engineering College, Regional Centre, Jaipur, on electric vehicle technology in its campus. More than 200 students and 20 faculty members of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Department of the AGC and JECRC participated and experienced a common platform to discuss the need of electric vehicles in reducing air pollution as well as the latest technology required to design it. The prime objective of the workshop was to understand the role of electric vehicles for reducing emission of greenhouse gases without affecting the quality of life. As per reports of various agencies, the transport sector is solely responsible for 35 per cent of the worldwide emission of gases. Attention of government, public and industry at large has turned towards energy efficient and non-polluting transportation alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles. AGC Principal Dr VK Banga and JECRC Principal Dr VK Chandna congratulated all participants and resource persons.

Students bring laurels to college

Sachika Bhandari, a BCom LLB (5-year course) student of Khalsa College of Law, secured the first position in the university in the sixth semester exams. Tarun Luthra and Priyanka Agrawal of the same class secured the second and third position respectively. On the occasion, Director-cum-Principal of the college Dr Jaspal Singh said credited the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers and provision of good learning environment by the management for the good results. He motivated the students to keep working hard in future too.

Workshop on CyberSecurity held

A workshop was organized by the PG Department of Computer Science of DAV College, Amritsar, in collaboration with Punjab National Bank on cyber security. Cyber security expert Vishal Khanna shared his erudite knowledge among audience. He was well received by the attentive students, as various aspects of the subject unfolded. He discussed the reasons behind an increased rate of cyber-crime and also shared measures that could be easily taken by the users to effectively avoid being victims of it. He explained how one must be mindful while using networking devices, as they create digital footprints. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta told that the focus of the session was to create awareness about the usage of networking devices, which have become a part and parcel of everyone’s life. An individual who is unaware of the uses of cyber world is vulnerable to the risks it poses.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season