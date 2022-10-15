Weightlifting, turban-tying events

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Global Group of Institutes organised weightlifting and turban-tying competitions at its campus on Thursday. A large number of students participated in both the events and displayed their strength and prowess in weightlifting and also their aesthetic sense in turban-tying competitions. Weightlifting event had young students lifting weights in squat, bench press and dead-lift events. Similarly, in the turban-tying competition, students showcased their expertise in tying a turban and wore turban in various styles such as Patiala shahi, Amritsari style, Morni turban style, Vattanwali, etc.

Khalsa schoolteacher honoured

Rajbir Kaur Grewal, an all-round teacher of Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, under Khalsa College Governing Council, received an award from Ravinder Singh Kang, chairman, International Peace, Heritage and Environmental Welfare Organisation, Canada. Having an experience of 15 years in the field of education and commendable services to society, she was awarded at the international level. School Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill congratulated Rajbir Kaur Grewal on her achievements and said an intelligent teacher can inspire hope, spark imagination and create interest in learning. She said 151 teachers were nominated internationally in the said event, which included 51 from India. Principal Gill said Grewal was the in-charge of the cultural and religious admission cell of the school.

GNDU basketball championship

The Department of Computer Engineering and Technology and Department of Social Sciences won the inter-department basketball championships in boys/girls sections respectively. These competitions were organised under the Fit India Programme of the Governemnt of India by the Guru Nanak Dev University. A total of 25 boys’ and 22 girls’ teams of various departments participated in these competitions. Dr Amandeep Singh, teacher in-charge, GNDU campus sports and nodal officer of the programme, said in boys section, the Department of Social Sciences, Department of Physics and Department of Mechanical Engineering got second, third and fourth positions respectively. In girls section, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University School of Financial Studies and Electronics Technology got second, third and fourth positions in these championships. On the occasion, Prof Anish Dua, Dean, Students’ Welfare, honoured the winning teams with trophies.

Workshop on e-vehicle technology

The Amritsar Group of Colleges conducted a two-day workshop in association with the Jaipur Engineering College, Regional Centre, Jaipur, on electric vehicle technology in its campus. More than 200 students and 20 faculty members of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Department of the AGC and JECRC participated and experienced a common platform to discuss the need of electric vehicles in reducing air pollution as well as the latest technology required to design it. The prime objective of the workshop was to understand the role of electric vehicles for reducing emission of greenhouse gases without affecting the quality of life. As per reports of various agencies, the transport sector is solely responsible for 35 per cent of the worldwide emission of gases. Attention of government, public and industry at large has turned towards energy efficient and non-polluting transportation alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles. AGC Principal Dr VK Banga and JECRC Principal Dr VK Chandna congratulated all participants and resource persons.

Students bring laurels to college

Sachika Bhandari, a BCom LLB (5-year course) student of Khalsa College of Law, secured the first position in the university in the sixth semester exams. Tarun Luthra and Priyanka Agrawal of the same class secured the second and third position respectively. On the occasion, Director-cum-Principal of the college Dr Jaspal Singh said credited the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers and provision of good learning environment by the management for the good results. He motivated the students to keep working hard in future too.

Workshop on CyberSecurity held

A workshop was organized by the PG Department of Computer Science of DAV College, Amritsar, in collaboration with Punjab National Bank on cyber security. Cyber security expert Vishal Khanna shared his erudite knowledge among audience. He was well received by the attentive students, as various aspects of the subject unfolded. He discussed the reasons behind an increased rate of cyber-crime and also shared measures that could be easily taken by the users to effectively avoid being victims of it. He explained how one must be mindful while using networking devices, as they create digital footprints. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta told that the focus of the session was to create awareness about the usage of networking devices, which have become a part and parcel of everyone’s life. An individual who is unaware of the uses of cyber world is vulnerable to the risks it poses.