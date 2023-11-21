Wellness clinic inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness launched its state-of-the-art clinic here on Sunday. The clinic was inaugurated by noted Punjabi singer Amar Noorie. Speaking at the launch, Dr Preeti, founder of the clinic, said, “We are thrilled to have had such a great launch event and we hope the residents of the city would try out the services at our place.”

Dr Preeti said they believe that beauty and wellness are not just skin-deep as they are a reflection of inner harmony and balance. “Our mission is to empower individuals with the confidence that comes from looking and feeling their best,” she said.