Wellness clinic inaugurated

Amritsar, November 20
Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness launched its state-of-the-art clinic here on Sunday. The clinic was inaugurated by noted Punjabi singer Amar Noorie. Speaking at the launch, Dr Preeti, founder of the clinic, said, “We are thrilled to have had such a great launch event and we hope the residents of the city would try out the services at our place.”
Dr Preeti said they believe that beauty and wellness are not just skin-deep as they are a reflection of inner harmony and balance. “Our mission is to empower individuals with the confidence that comes from looking and feeling their best,” she said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later