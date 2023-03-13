Western Command holds investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

The Indian Army’s Western Command honoured its units, gallant and distinguished soldiers at an investiture ceremony held at New Amritsar Military Station on March 11 at Hayde ground. The ceremony was organised by the Panther Division of Vajra Corps on behalf of the Western Command. The awardees were felicitated for their exceptional bravery, commendable devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

The Western Command is one of the largest commands of the Army and responsible for operations along the country’s western borders, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, presided over the ceremony. Sepoy Amardeep Singh was awarded Sena Medal (Gallantry), posthumously. The award was received by his father Manjeet Singh. Total awards presented included a Yudh Seva Medal, 23 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Sena Medals for distinguished service and nine Vishist Seva Medals. As many as seven Chief of the Army Staff Unit Appreciations and 25 General Office Commanding-in-Chief (Western Command )Unit Appreciations were also awarded to the units for their outstanding performance. The indomitable spirit and courage of each valiant soldier when read out during the event made hearts of all present swell with pride and gratitude.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief congratulated all the awardees and recipients of unit citation

A large number of senior officers and family members of the award winners attended the event.