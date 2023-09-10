What Will People Say? writer joins meet on sensitive subjects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

What will people say? An expression often used as a disguise to discourage anyone who dares to question the norms or socially ‘accepted’ way of life, is a truth women, more often that we would like to, deal with every day. In a country or a society where others’ opinions weigh in more than individual happiness or choice, the expression comes with a lot of unspoken judgement. Mitra Phukan, the storyteller that she is, weaves the weight of this expression into a tale of a woman, who takes on the prying and prejudiced eyes of the world, while she attempts to follow her heart.

Phukan was in city for a book discussion event on her latest work — “What Will People Say? — jointly hosted by Phulkari-Women of Amritsar and Majha House at Radisson here on Friday. Phukan’s protagonist Mihika is a 50 odd woman, who falls in love and seeks companionship in her life when the society wants her to toe the usual, socially accepted line.

Tackling sensitive subjects in her book, including widow remarriage, companionship, love, inter-caste, inter religion relationships, Phukan said the book was also an exploration into the socio-cultural milieu and themes we seem to be dealing with in the country at present.

“The depiction of mature relationships and a candid dialogue on addressing societal taboos through literature is how we must begin dialogues about the silenced topics at hand. An in-depth discourse on the theme of self-contentment, the compromises often made for it, and the evolving value systems affecting modern Indian relationships can be understood as the story progresses,” she said in her conversation with Phulkari member Deepshika Khaira.

Phulkari president Aarti Khanna remarked, “Such events shed light on the ever-evolving tapestry of our society. Mitra Phukan’s novel ‘What Will People Say?’ is not just a book, but a mirror reflecting contemporary India. We are delighted to have been part of this engaging discourse.”