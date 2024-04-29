Wheat arrival crosses 3 lakh MT in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

With the arrival of 56,675 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat in grain markets on Sunday, a total of 3,11,120 MT crop has reached mandis in the district. Nearly 40 per cent of crop harvesting has been completed, said officials of the Agriculture Department.

District mandi officials said government agencies procured a total of 57,245 MT crop while private buyers bought only 570 MT of wheat on Sunday. The government agencies have so far procured 2,76,240 MT of crop while private traders purchased 25,482 MT of wheat during the ongoing season.

Officials said 97 per cent of the wheat crop, which has arrived in mandis, had already been procured. Meanwhile, only 32 per cent of the procured stock has been lifted from grain markets so far.

Agriculture officials said if the weather remained clear during the next few days, nearly 95 per cent of the total wheat fields would be harvested by the end of the week.

The daily crop arrival at mandis is expected to increase from Monday. This could lead to severe space crunch for unloading fresh produce if lifting of procured grains remains tardy.

